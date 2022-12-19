Delhi, December 19: There is a big news for Central government employees and pensioners. The government has given a big statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the 18-month outstanding arrears of central employees and pensioners on 7th pay commission recommendations. The government has given clarification in the House regarding why the arrears of 18 months have not been given to the central employees.

The government said that due to financial implications, it was not considered appropriate to release arrears of dearness allowance to central employees and dearness relief to pensioners on 7th pay commission recommendations. The money for three instalments will not be delivered, according to the central government. 7th Pay Commission: Next DA Hike for Central Government Employees in March 2023? Check Latest News Updates Here

The Dearness Relief pensioners will not receive the 18 month pending DA Arrear, the Finance Ministry clarified in the Rajya Sabha. It was said in the written response that there is no such provision and that the government is not even thinking about it. 7th Pay Commission: Will Government Announce Hike in DA, Fitment Factor and Release of 18-Month DA Arrears in Budget 2023?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, three instalments of DA arrears- January 1, 2022, July 1, 2020, and Jan 1, 2021, were stopped. In July 2021, the government reinstated Dearness Allowance. However, there was no mention of the three payments' money that had been unpaid for the previous 18 months. Beginning on July 1, 2021, the government increased the dearness allowance by 11% on 7th pay commission recommendations. After that, the dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28 per cent starting in July 2021. However, it is currently at 38% on 7th pay commission recommendations.

This announcement by the central government is likely to leave several employees disappointed as they were hoping that the central government will at some point clear the outstanding 18 month pending DA arrears dues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).