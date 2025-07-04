Amaravati, Jul 4 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) on Friday expressed solidarity with nearly 500 foreign medical graduates (FMGs) who have been waiting for over 13 months to receive their permanent registration (PR), an official said.

APJUDA noted that the FMGs are yet to receive their PR despite completing internships of one to two years, as required by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC).

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"APJUDA is deeply concerned about the undue delay in granting PR to nearly 500 FMGs who have completed their internships," its general secretary, A Nikhil Singh, told PTI.

Singh alleged that despite the constitution of a new APMC three months ago, the issue remains "unresolved due to administrative delays".

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The registrar's office has yet to begin shortlisting eligible candidates as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, prolonging uncertainty for FMGs in the state, he added.

According to an APJUDA press release, FMGs held a silent protest in Vijayawada on July 1, National Doctors' Day, which was "disrupted by police intervention", drawing criticism from the association.

Meanwhile, APMC chairman Srihari Rao and registrar Ramesh clarified that FMGs were allotted internships in the southern state as per NMC-issued guidelines and instructions.

FMGs who completed courses offline abroad, including those returning during Covid-19 or Ukraine war and later went back, were allotted one-year internship in medical colleges across Andhra Pradesh, said Rao in an official press release.

FMGs who studied online from India without returning to their universities abroad were allotted two-year internships, said Ramesh in the press release, adding that NMC later issued guidelines requiring clerkship based on year-wise online study.

While some FMGs resumed their two-year internship, others approached the high court, however, it upheld NMC rules, dismissing compensation certificates, and one appeal is subjudice, said Ramesh.

"Without waiting for the final court judgment, FMGs began protests on July 2 of which the APMC was unaware and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav met protestors at NTR University and assured resolution," said Rao.

The minister held a meeting on July 2, instructing APMC officials to visit Delhi and represent FMG grievances before NMC. FMGs, however, continued protests despite assurances, said Rao.

APMC said most compensation certificates lacked clarity on online study periods, hence, NMC directed two-year internships, and APMC's allotment orders were fully justified and rule-based.

The council appealed to FMGs to stop protests and follow NMC norms, adding that the minister is committed, and clarity will come soon from the court or NMC.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the government for using "police force" against FMGs demanding PR despite completing their internships and exams.

He questioned the police action on FMGs' peaceful march to meet the NTR Health University registrar on June 1, alleging that many were "manhandled, detained, and removed" from the site.

Reddy further alleged that over 700 doctors were forced into extended, unpaid internships, preventing them from applying for postgraduate courses and causing severe career "setbacks and emotional distress".

"The N Chandrababu Naidu-led administration is exploiting FMGs as unpaid labour for private colleges while deliberately withholding PRs to serve corporate interests," Reddy alleged in a post on 'X' on June 2.

Reddy demanded the immediate issuance of PRs to all eligible FMGs as per NMC norms and questioned the government's alleged attempt to "demoralise students" who chose to pursue medical education abroad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)