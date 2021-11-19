Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (PTI): Testhouse, a leading software testing and quality assurance firm based in Technopark, has announced Ani Gopinath as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He has previously served as the Global Chief Operating Officer for the company.

Ani Gopinath has played a crucial role within Testhouse since its inception, a company statement said here.

Prior to being chosen as the new CEO, he has been responsible for the company's UK operations and global project delivery.

He has also led many notable complex engagements with Fortune 100 companies during his 25 years of experience, it said.

Reacting to his appointment, Ani said Testhouse has been at the heart of many business transformation and digital transformation projects for the past 21 years.

"Our global clients have always understood our people-centric values, and collaborate with us to take their success to the next level. We've now put ourselves on a sustainable growth trajectory and plan to become a 7,000-employee organisation in the next few years," he said.

He also said his aim was to drive Testhouse to become one of the world's leading brands delivering outstanding customer experiences through innovation and next-gen technologies.

Established in 2000, Testhouse is an ISO certified software quality engineering solutions company.

The company is headquartered in London, with offices in the US, Middle East, Australia, and delivery centres in Trivandrum and Bangalore in India. Testhouse offers a comprehensive range of third-party software testing, quality assurance, and DevOps services, including functional and non-functional testing, Microsoft Dynamics 365 testing, quality assurance audits, and other quality assurance consultancy services, the statement added.

