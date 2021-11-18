New Delhi, November 18: The State Bank of India has released the interview call letter for recruitment to the post pharmacist in clerical cadre. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the bank. Candidates who have applied for the same, can visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in to check and download the interview admit card. Aspirants can download the call letter from the website till November 25, 2021. WB Police Excise Constable PET,PMT Admit Card 2019 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card by entering registration number or roll number and date of birth and password on the official website. The admit card will carry important information and details regarding the interview such as reporting time, date, venue among others. Scroll down to know how to download SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021. Alternately, click here for direct link to SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in

On the home page click on the 'Careers' tab

Click on the link for Recruitment of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre

Click on link to download interview admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials

Click on Login

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. The admit card will carry certain guidelines which the candidates are advised to follow. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, confusions and queries, aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and resolve the issue.

