New Delhi, November 18: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for combined state agriculture services main exam 2020. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in to check and download the admit card for the exam. The admit card will be visible up to November 28, 2021. SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in with registration number, date of birth, gender and a verification code. The hall ticket will carry important details and instructions regarding the examination such as test time, date, venue, and reporting time among others. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card from the official website of UPPSC. Alternatively, click here for direct link to download UPPSC Combined State Agriculture Services Main Admit Card 2020.

Here Is How To Download UPPSC Combined State Agriculture Services Main Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2020' under 'Activity Dashboard'

A new web page will open

Enter required details: registration number, DOB, gender

Enter verification code

Click on 'Download Admit Card'

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. A note on the official website says, 'If your Application Status is not Rejected and Examination has been Scheduled, then only you can download Admit Card / Hall Ticket.' In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, confusions or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the issue.

