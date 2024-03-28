New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has launched an investigation after animal remnants, suspected to be of cattle, were found in a vacant plot in north Delhi's Burari area on Thursday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said, "Acting on the call, a team from Burari police station reached the spot which was in Garg Enclave. On the spot there were animal remnants in the field."

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory photographed the spot and took biological exhibits from there. Animal remnants have been taken to Gazipur MCD Centre, the DCP said.

An FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and provisions of Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, he said.

"Further investigation into the matter has been started," the DCP added.

