Washington DC, March 26: In a shocking incident in the United States today, March 26, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship. Multiple videos of the ship's collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge have also gone viral on social media. At least 20 construction workers and several vehicles were reportedly said to be on the bridge at the time of its collapse.

After collapsing, the Francis Scott Key Bridge plunged into the Patapsco River. While all the traffic has been detoured, it is unclear how many people were injured or are reported missing. Dramatic video footages of the incident show a portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsing after being struck by a large container ship. Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Videos: Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses After Ship Struck It, Vehicles Plunge Into River.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses

Notably, the Francis Scott Key Bridge is a 1.6-mile, 4-lane bridge that extends over the Patapsco River. The bridge serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbour and is an essential link of Interstate-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

Key Facts About Francis Scott Key Bridge of US

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was originally known as the Outer Harbor Crossing. In 1977, the Francis Scott Key Bridge was renamed to Key Bridge or Beltway Bridge.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge or Beltway Bridge is 1,200 feet or 366 metres long. The Key Bridge was the longest in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Once upon a time, the Key Bridge was a toll facility that was operated by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDA).

The Key Bridge is believed to have been named after the author of "The Star-Spangled Banner", Francis Scott Key.

It is believed that Francis Scott Key sat near the site of the bridge and witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814. This inspired him to write the words of "The Star-Spangled Banner", which is the national anthem of the United States.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge or Beltway Bridge is managed and run by the Maryland Transportation Authority. US Bridge Collapse: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses After Container Ship Hits It, Dramatic Video Footage Surfaces.

On March 26, the historical 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a Singaporean container ship Dali collided with a pier. Brandon Scott, Mayor of Baltimore said that agencies received 911 calls around 1:30 am about a vessel that was travelling outbound from Baltimore hitting a column of the bridge, thereby causing it to collapse.

