Mumbai, March 28: Friday, March 29 is Good Friday. Good Friday, part of the Holy Week, is one of the most significant days in the Christian calendar. On Good Friday, Christians in India and across the globe reflect on the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who gave up his life for humans. The day also commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. Notably, Good Friday is also a holiday in several cities across the country with banks remaining closed on this solemn day.

However, it must be noted that Good Friday is not a national holiday. Having said that banks are closed for service in many states on the occasion of Good Friday. Banks are closed in most states except in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Srinagar. In India, there are only three national holidays and these include Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. So as Good Friday nears, let us see a few frequently asked questions regarding the Good Friday holiday. Good Friday 2024: How To Wish for Good Friday, Why Good in Good Friday; Know Why You Should Not Wish Your Christian Friends a Happy Good Friday!.

Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is Share Market Open or Closed on Good Friday?

The Indian stock, commodity and commodity markets are most likely to remain closed on Friday, March 28, in observance of Good Friday. Ahead of Good Friday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have already announced that their trading platforms will be closed on March 29. On similar lines, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) have also decided to remain shut for the morning and evening sessions on Good Friday.

Notably, normal trading operations at the BSE and NSE are expected to resume on Monday, April 1, as the following days after Good Friday are Saturday and Sunday.

Is Good Friday a Public Holiday?

Good Friday which is observed on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday is an occasion to remember and honour the final hours of Jesus Christ's life. However, it must be noted that Good Friday is not a national holiday in India. On the occasion of Good Friday, banks, stock markets and even educational institutes remain closed in observance of Good Friday. Good Friday 2024: Know the Date, History, and Significance of the Sixth Day of Holy Week, Also Known As Holy Friday or Great Friday.

Bank Closed on Good Friday?

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks across India will remain closed on Friday, March 29, on the occasion of Good Friday. However, banks will remain open in states such as Tripura, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. While banking services will remain closed in most parts of the country, people will continue to use online banking services and ATMs.

