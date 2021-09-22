Mangaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and
Coconut prices.
Areca (per QTL)
Old Supari : Rs 48500 to Rs 51500 model Rs 51000
New Supari : Rs 46000 to Rs 50000 model Rs 49000
Koka
:
Rs 27000 to Rs 33000 model Rs 32000
Coconut [per thousand]:
1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000
2nd qlty : Rs 15000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 15500.
