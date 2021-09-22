Mangaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Now Official in China, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Coconut prices.

Also Read | Oppo F19s To Be Launched in India on September 27, 2021.

Areca (per QTL)

Old Supari : Rs 48500 to Rs 51500 model Rs 51000

New Supari : Rs 46000 to Rs 50000 model Rs 49000

Koka

:

Rs 27000 to Rs 33000 model Rs 32000

Coconut [per thousand]:

1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000

2nd qlty : Rs 15000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 15500.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)