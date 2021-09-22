Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the F19s smartphone in India on September 27, 2021. The company has been teasing the device on its Twitter account revealing a launch date. Oppo F19s has also been teased on Flipkart which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. As per the Twitter teaser, Oppo F19s launch will begin at 3:30 pm IST and will go on sale on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale 2021 which starts from October 7, 2021. OnePlus Announces To Combine OxygenOS & ColorOS To Create Better Products in 2022.

The Flipkart teaser also reveals several specifications of the device. Oppo F19s will be offered in two colours - Glowing Gold and Glowing Dark. It is claimed to be the sleekest smartphone with a 3D curved body.

Oppo F19s (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Get ready to say goodbye to battery anxiety with the #OPPOF19s - A combination of the powerful 33W Flash Charge and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Catch the launch event on 27th September at 3:30 pm. Know more: https://t.co/ogCfEp6BE7 pic.twitter.com/eiuspjVVds — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 22, 2021

As per a report, Oppo F19s will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM as well as an extended RAM.

Oppo F19s (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photography, it will get a triple rear camera module that could comprise a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there might be a 16MP lens with a Sony IMX471 sensor. Oppo F19s will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset will run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 and is likely to be priced at Rs 19,990.

