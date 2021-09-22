Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone has been launched as a new gaming device in the home country. The smartphone will be made available for purchase in China from September 27, 2021. Customers purchasing the device on the first day will get a discount of CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). It will be made available for sale in Neo Green, Pale Blue and Shadow Black shades. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Smart TV Neo & Realme Band 2 India Launch Set for September 24, 2021.

Realme GT Neo 2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging facility and claimed to be charged fully from 0 to 100 percent in 36 minutes. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,800) and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,200) respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).