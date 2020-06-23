Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced the opening of bookings for its all-new performance car RS 7 Sportback, which is expected to be launched in the domestic market next month.

The five-seater second-generation Audi RS7 Sportback can be booked either online or from the nearest dealership at an initial amount of Rs 10 lakh, and deliveries will commence in August, the company said in a release.

The company has not yet announced the price of its latest offering.

The first generation RS 7 Sportback was rolled out in India in 2015.

"Today, we commence bookings for the much-awaited Audi RS 7 Sportback in India. This second generation model builds on everything that made the original such a hit with India's performance car buyers," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India.

"The wide body stance and sportback shape give the Audi RS 7 Sportback its unique identity," he added.

In addition to visiting the company's completely sanitized dealerships, customers can visit the official website and experience the car in augmented reality as well, he said.

Through augmented reality and the 360-degree product visualizer, customers can view the inside and outside of the latest version of the SUV which offers immense scope of exclusivity and customisation, he said.

The new RS7 Sportback is expected to give competition to the likes of Mercedes-AMG E 63 S and the BMW M5, among others.

