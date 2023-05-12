Karimnagar (Telangana) May 12 (PTI) Outlawed CPI Maoist Party member Nerella Jyothi aka Jyothakka surrendered before the police here on Friday, Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu said.

Nerella Jyothi (38), a resident of Sivangulapalle village in Konaraopet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district, was attracted to the revolutionary songs of the Maoist party, in 2004, while studying Class 12, the Commissioner said at a press conference here.

She joined the Maoist party through its Commander Raghu in Adavipadira village and worked in Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha States for a period of 20 years.

Prior to her surrender, Jyothi worked as a press in-charge Telangana State committee. As a party deputy commander, she was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, Subbarayudu said.

Unable to accept the present activities and ideology of the Maoist party, she decided to join the mainstream, the Commissioner said.

The Telangana State Government is providing rehabilitation facilities to the surrendered Maoists, he said and added that the cash award on Jyothi head will be given to her besides providing other facilities.

Subbarayudu called the underground Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police G Chandramohan and S Srinivas were present.

