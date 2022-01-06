Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday strongly condemned the action of the Madurai police personnel allegedly barging into the house of a lawyer, who represented a case before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, and intimidating him.

Claiming that advocates belong to a 'privileged class' and that they are entitled to practice the profession of law as per the Advocates Act and the Bar Council of India Rules, they should not be intimidated by the police personnel, a press release from Bar Council chairman P S Amalraj said.

In his memorandum to the DGP on Thursday, he urged the top police officer to ensure that the advocates are treated honorably and to safeguard the interest of the litigant public at large by taking appropriate action against the police personnel concerned.

Advocate E Marees Kumar had filed an affidavit in the court narrating the hindrance caused by the police officials by entering his house without permission for interrogating him on the whereabouts of his client.

And when the matter came up on January 3, the High Court had come down heavily on the police personnel.

