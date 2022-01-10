New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Global pharma and chemicals major Bayer on Monday said it has enhanced leadership roles for two senior executives from India team -- D Narain and Simon Thorsten Wiebusch.

D Narain, who is currently president of Bayer South Asia and MD of Bayer CropScience Ltd, will take on additional leadership responsibilities as global head of smallholder farming for Bayer, the company said in a statement.

Germany-based Bayer, a global life sciences company present in India for over 125 years, said the decision has been taken to support its strong commitment to improve the livelihood of 100 million smallholders globally and deliver sustainable farming solutions.

Simon Thorsten Wiebusch, who is currently the chief operating officer of Bayer's CropScience business for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka (IBSL), takes over as the executive director of Bayer CropScience Ltd and the country divisional head of the crop science business in these countries.

D Narain and Simon will continue to be based out of India, which is the largest small farmer market in the world.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition.

In the financial year 2019-20, the Group employed around one lakh people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. HRS hrs

