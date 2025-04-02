Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani on Wednesday said that the company has supplied 100 guns, including 18 Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), to several countries, including those in Europe.

"We exported artillery guns to Europe even before supplying them to the Indian Army. As a matter of fact, last year, we supplied 100 guns to a European country, including 18 ATAGs, Kalyani said at a press conference at the company's headquarters here.

It is a great feeling that, after 75 years of independence, India is not only capable of manufacturing its own artillery guns but is also exporting them to European nations, he said, adding that the company sees immense opportunities worldwide.

"Our goal is to become the largest artillery producer in the world, hopefully by 2030. To achieve this, we are setting up a significant manufacturing capacity," he said.

Kalyani further said that the firm manufactures all types of artillery guns, including ultralight artillery guns (ULH). "Currently, we are developing artillery guns capable of firing on the move," he added.

He said many countries around the world are showing interest in our products and the company's exports will continue to grow.

"Last year, exports accounted for nearly 90 per cent of our sales. This year, we have planned for almost 80 per cent of our sales to come from exports. The global market is opening up for us, and we aspire to become a supplier to the US Army, the French Army, the British Army, and other global defense forces in the future," he said.

Today, he said, many countries are facing a significant shortage of defense hardware and manufacturing capacity. "While there is no doubt that they possess advanced technology -- perhaps even superior to ours -- the real challenge lies in production. The sheer volume of equipment consumed in the Ukraine war has created an urgent need for replenishment," he said.

Just to replace what has already been used, he said, these nations will require substantial manufacturing capabilities. "This presents a major opportunity for defense manufacturers like us to step in and bridge the gap."

