Mumbai, April 2: Late industrialist Ratan Tata, renowned for his immense contribution to India’s business landscape and philanthropy, passed away on October 9, 2024. A man of values, Tata's generosity extended beyond the boardrooms, reaching his family, staff, and even his beloved pets. His will, dated February 23, 2022, reflects his deep sense of responsibility and care towards those who had been part of his life and work. From his long-time domestic servants to his office staff, Tata ensured that their futures were financially secured. He also made provisions for his beloved German Shepherd, Tito, emphasizing his affection for animals. Who Is Mohini Mohan Dutta, Mystery Man Who May Inherit Ratan Tata’s INR 500 Crore?

Tata’s philanthropic legacy didn’t stop at employees or pets; his wealth, including his shares in Tata Sons, was primarily directed towards charitable causes. Some of his closest associates were also included in the will, ensuring they were remembered for their loyalty and service. His estate, worth billions, will benefit not only his immediate family but also larger communities through the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and Trust. Let’s know what his will has outlined for his staff, his family, and his beloved pets. Ratan Tata Will: From Butler Subbaiah to Dog Tito and Mentee Shantanu Naidu, List of Those Mentioned in Late Industrialist’s Will and What They Might Inherit.

Ratan Tata’s Will: Who Gets What?

Domestic Staff and Office Helpers:

INR 15 lakh for domestic servants who had been with him for seven years or more, distributed proportionally based on years of service.

INR 1 lakh for part-time helpers and car cleaners.

Longtime Servants:

Rajan Shaw (Cook): INR 1 crore, including a loan waiver of INR 51 lakh.

Subbaiah Konar (Butler): INR 66 lakh, including a loan waiver of INR 36 lakh.

Delnaz Gilder (Secretary): INR 10 lakh.

Loans Waived Off:

Shantanu Naidu (Executive Assistant): INR 1 crore loan waiver for MBA studies at Cornell University.

Raju Leon (Driver): INR 18 lakh loan waiver.

Sarfaraz Deshmukh (Helper): INR 2 lakh loan waiver.

Jake Malite (Neighbor): INR 23.7 lakh loan waiver for MBA studies at Warwick Business School, UK.

Pet Tito (German Shepherd):

INR 12 lakh for Tito’s care, with INR 30,000 disbursed every quarter.

Tito will remain under the care of Rajan Shaw (Cook).

Charitable Donations:

Tata's clothes (including brands like Brooks Brothers, Hermes, and Brioni) to be donated to NGOs for distribution among the underprivileged.

Other Individuals:

Hoshi D Malesara (Tata Trusts Consultant): INR 5 lakh.

Devendar Katamollu (Alibaug Bungalow Caretaker): INR 2 lakh.

Deepti Divakaran (Personal Assistant): INR 1.5 lakh.

Gopal Singh & Pandurang Gurav (Peons): INR 50,000 each.

Special Bequests:

Mohini Dutta (ex-Taj employee): One-third of Tata’s residual estate (excluding shares and immovable properties).

RNT Associates (Seychelles Land): Tata’s land worth INR 85 lakh.

Executors of the Will: INR 5 lakh each as appreciation for their efforts in executing the will.

Funeral and Obsequial Expenses:

Tata’s funeral and obsequial expenses were covered by his estate, amounting to INR 2,500.

Ratan Tata’s will reflects his deep sense of gratitude and generosity towards those who served him, ensuring their financial well-being even after his passing. His commitment to philanthropy, his employees, and even his beloved pet showcases his enduring legacy of compassion.

