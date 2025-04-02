Pune, April 2: BJP leader and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge today, April 2, took to X and said that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has shut down two Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants following his letter to Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde. In his post, Landge also said that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken action against 11 projects in addition to issuing notices to 17 in connection with air pollution.

The development comes after the BJP leader from Maharashtra's Pune wrote a letter to state minister Pankaja Munde asking her to ensure strict enforcement of regulations to combat air pollution in the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune areas. While Landge confirmed that action has been taken against air pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, let's learn more about the BJP leader. Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde Visits Bamboo Processing Centre in Tripura's Agartala.

Who Is Mahesh Landge?

Mahesh Landge is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Maharashtra from Pune's Bhosari. On X (formerly Twitter), he describes himself as a Wrestler and Founder of Mahesh Dada Sports Foundation. Landge's political journey began with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress. In 2012, Landge contested his first election for the position of corporator but was defeated.

However, he won a by-election and went on to become a corporator in the PCMC in 2004. The BJP leader, who was part of the United Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), earlier served as a corporator for three consecutive terms. In 2014, he won the Bhosari assembly election as an Independent candidates afer being denied ticket by the NCP. After winning the election, Landge joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). ‘Farmer’s Organs for Sale in Maharashtra’: Debt-Ridden Farmer Protests by Offering His Kidney, Liver and Eyes in Washim Market; Video Goes Viral.

In the 2019 assemby elections in Maharashtra, Landge was re-elected as a BJP candidate from Bhosari. He also went on to win the 2024 assembly elections by defeating NCP-SP leader Ajit Gavhane. The Bhosari MLA is also active on social media patforms such as X, LinkedIn among others. A few days ago, four liquor shops operating in residential zones were sealed. Mahesh Landge raised the issue in the state assembly.

