Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) will be investing Rs 200 crore for setting up a vaccine and injectables making facility in Telangana, an official release said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro & Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Launched in India.

BSV's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Navangul, met with Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Over 1,500 Schools in Raigad Lose Power Supply Due to Non-Payment of Bills.

The investment will be used to set up a vaccine and injectables manufacturing unit with international standards in Genome Valley here. The facility will manufacture women's health products, rabies vaccines and other hormone related products, it said.

Welcoming the company's investments into the state, Rama Rao said the government will extend the required cooperation to the firm for setting up the facility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)