Oppo India has officially launched the F21 Pro Series today in the country. The Oppo F21 Pro Series consists of F21 Pro 5G and F21 Pro models. The company has also launched the Enco Air 2 Pro earbuds. The Pro model will go on sale on April 15, whereas the Pro 5G model will be available on April 21, 2022. The 5G version of Oppo F21 Pro is now available for purchase as per the Oppo India website. Oppo F21 Pro India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Oppo F21 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the F21 Pro 5G costs Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

#FlauntYourBest with the OPPO F21 Pro 5G, sporting the beautiful Rainbow color, 64MP AI Triple Camera and Ultra-Slim Retro Design. Get yours at just ₹26,999. #OPPOF21ProSeries T&C apply: https://t.co/UcBvHEmF3U — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 12, 2022

On the other hand, Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro retails at Rs 3,499. Sale offers include a 10 percent instant discount on all major banks and no-cost EMI options.

Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display. Oppo F21 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, whereas the F21 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. Both Oppo F21 Pro & F21 Pro 5G come with a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, Oppo F21 Pro gets a 32MP snapper, whereas the F21 Pro 5G version gets a 16MP lens. The Oppo F21 Pro Series runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. Both smartphones pack a 4,500mAh battery with 3W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5m audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers that provide a frequency response between 20Hz and 20kHz, a 43mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. The earbuds also come with dual microphones to enable AI-based noise cancellation. The earbuds are IP54-rated dust and water-resistant and get an instant Connection feature to quickly connect with a smartphone.

