New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Broadband India Forum (BIF) and The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) on Monday announced a strategic pact aimed at accelerating the growth and development of mission-critical communications, public protection and disaster relief networks and private networks through the use of communication technologies.

The collaboration will focus on several areas, including policy advocacy, flagship events, knowledge sharing, and joint research, according to a release.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we can address the evolving needs of the sector and ensure the wider seamless operation of standardised critical services and applications," Kevin Graham, CEO of TCCA said.

TCCA is a global not-for-profit membership association representing all critical communications professionals and entities.

TV Ramachandran, President of Broadband India Forum said the industry body recognises the importance of critical communications in daily life through aspects involving public safety, disaster recovery and management, mission critical applications and services across industries, and the country as a whole.

"Through this strategic partnership with TCCA, BIF aims to ensure that while we take giant strides towards becoming a developed nation, we also work towards ensuring a safe and secured society through enhanced awareness and focus on critical assured communications," Ramachandran said.

