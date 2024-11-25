Mumbai, November 25: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced today, November 25, after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Every day, a total of eight teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. A traditional sport of the local Khasi tribe, the game attracts people from all walks of life particularly from Shillong and its nearby places. Lottery enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for November 25 with the winning numbers below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the traditional archery games require participants to place bets on numbers and await the outcome of their predictions. If the bet matches the results of the Shillong Teer games, then participants win varying prizes. Check below for the Shillong Teer Result Chart for November 25. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 61

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 14

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Teer Result on November 25, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the Shillong Teer Results by clicking on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. They can also find out the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round games by downloading the PDF file, which contains a detailed results chart of today's Shillong Teer games. A few Teer games results are declared in the morning, while others are declared in the afternoon and late evening, too. Did you know many of the Teer games, such as Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai, etc get their names from local places based in Shillong and Northeast states? Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

What Is Shillong Teer?

As the name suggests, Teer games are archery-type lottery games played in Meghalaya's Shillong. Participants can win prizes while participating in speculative games. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, the Shillong Teer games require participants to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 999. Held in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, the rules of Shillong Teer games are pretty simple. Local archers have to shoot arrows at designated targets, and of all the arrows that hit the target, only the last two digits are chosen as winning numbers. Displaying a blend of skill and tradition, the Teer games provide archers with an opportunity to display their archery skills.

