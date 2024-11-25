Mumbai, November 25: Every year on November 26, India celebrates Constitution Day, also called Samvidhan Divas, to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Government of India officially designated this day as Constitution Day in 2015 to foster "constitutional values" among the people. This was done in recognition of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Previously, this day was observed as Law Day.

Samvidhan Divas is a day of homage to the architects of the Indian Constitution. Crafted by 271 members of the Constituent Assembly, the document stands as a monumental declaration of freedom, ending centuries of discrimination and social, political, and economic exclusion for millions. Constitution Day honours the vision and hard work of the framers, whose extensive discussions and debates led to the establishment of a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, described the Preamble as a reflection of the nation’s way of life. He emphasized that liberty, equality, and fraternity are inseparable principles. "Liberty cannot exist without equality; equality cannot stand without liberty. Nor can liberty and equality thrive without fraternity," he stated. Ambedkar argued that without equality, liberty would lead to the domination of the few over the many, and without liberty, equality would stifle individual initiative. He concluded that fraternity is essential for ensuring that liberty and equality function naturally and harmoniously in society.

