New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) BigBloc Construction Ltd on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 7.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter increased to Rs 61.5 crore over Rs 49.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

"The company expects to achieve 20-25 per cent sales growth in FY24 with a healthy EBITDA margin of 20-25 per cent," Bigbloc Construction Ltd Chairman Narayan Saboo said.

