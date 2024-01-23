Mumbai, January 23: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) extended the registration date for the GUJCET 2024 examination today, January 23. The last date to apply for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test examination with late fees is January 31. Candidates interested in applying for the Gujarat CET 2024 exam can do so by visiting the official website of GSEB at gsebeservice.com.

Candidates can also apply for GUJCET Exam 2024 through gujcet.gseb.org. To apply for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test examination, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as late fees. This year, the GUJCET 2024 examination will be held on Sunday, March 31.

How to Apply for GUJCET 2024:

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org .

. On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2024 registration link.

A new page will open.

Register and then log in using your details.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees and late fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

The application fee for the Gujarat CET exam is Rs 350, and the late fee is Rs 1,000. Candidates can pay the application fee through the SBI Epay System (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or through SBIEpay or the "SBI Branch Payment" option in any SBI Branch.

The GUJCET 2024 examination was originally scheduled to take place on April 2 but was later shifted to March 31 due to the CBSE Class 12 board examination. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of GSEB.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the city intimation slip for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 today. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the city intimation slip from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

