Kolkata Jun 13 (PTI) Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday said it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) limestone block in Rajasthan, following an e-auction conducted by the state government.

The limestone block is located in Jaisalmer district and covers an area of 499.6394 hectares, the company said.

“The company emerged as the preferred bidder with the highest final price offer of 20.60 per cent,” it said in the regulatory filing.

The block is situated in a region known for high-quality cement-grade limestone and forms part of a larger mineral-rich belt in western Rajasthan. The allocation will enhance the company's raw material security and support its long-term expansion plans in the cement sector.

Birla Corporation, the flagship company of the M P Birla Group, currently has cement manufacturing units in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The formal grant of the mining lease will be subject to necessary approvals and compliance with statutory requirements, the company added.

