Mumbai, June 13: With just a day left before the deadline, Aadhaar cardholders across India are rushing to update their identity and address details for free. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set June 14, 2025, as the last date to upload valid documents on the official myAadhaar portal without any charges. Aadhaar, a crucial 12-digit unique identity number linked to biometric and demographic data, is essential for accessing numerous government and private services.

Those who fail to update their details by the deadline will have to pay a fee for future updates. This move aims to ensure that residents’ records remain accurate and up-to-date, supporting better authentication and service delivery. The UIDAI has made the update process simple and convenient through the myAadhaar portal, where users can verify and upload their proof of identity and address documents. Let’s explore everything you need to know, from fees after the deadline to the step-by-step guide on how to update your Aadhaar details seamlessly online. Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

Last Date to Update Aadhaar Details and Charges After the Deadline

The last date to update your Aadhaar identity and address documents for free is June 14, 2025. If you miss this deadline, the UIDAI will charge a fee of INR 50 for each update made after the deadline, whether the documents are submitted online via the myAadhaar portal or physically at an Aadhaar centre. This fee applies to all types of demographic updates, including changes in name, address, date of birth, and other identity details. Aadhaar Good Governance Portal Launched by Indian Government To Streamline Approval Process for Authentication Requests.

How To Update Aadhaar Card Details Without Any Fee via UIDAI Website

Website: Visit the official website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Visit the official website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Log in to your Aadhaar profile: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Verify existing details: Check your profile's displayed identity and address details.

Check your profile's displayed identity and address details. Confirm correctness: Click on "I verify that the above details are correct" if the information is accurate.

Click on "I verify that the above details are correct" if the information is accurate. Upload identity document: Select a valid identity proof from the drop-down menu and upload it (JPEG, PNG, or PDF format, under 2MB).

Select a valid identity proof from the drop-down menu and upload it (JPEG, PNG, or PDF format, under 2MB). Upload address document: Choose a valid address proof and upload it (same format and size limits apply).

Choose a valid address proof and upload it (same format and size limits apply). Submit your request: Give your consent and submit the documents.

Give your consent and submit the documents. Download acknowledgement: Save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Once the documents are successfully submitted, the UIDAI will review and process the updates. Aadhaar holders can track the status of their update request on the myAadhaar portal. It generally takes a few days for the updated details to reflect in the system. Residents are encouraged to update their Aadhaar information if it hasn’t been changed in the last 10 years, especially those whose addresses or identity proofs have changed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).