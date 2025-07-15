Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Meenakshi Ganesan, Scientist-G, assumed charge as Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Southern Regional Office of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai.

She is the first woman to assume charge as DDG, Southern Region, the national standards body of India said on Tuesday.

The BIS is a statutory body functioning under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

With a distinguished service spanning over three decades, Dr. Meenakshi Ganesan joined BIS in 1992, and has since held key positions in Offices in New Delhi, Coimbatore, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Prior to the present position, she headed the Southern Regional Laboratory at Chennai, played a key role in transforming it into a World-Class Laboratory, a release said.

Her elevation to the role of DDG, Southern Region, is a testament to her vast experience, strategic insight, and impactful contributions across various functional domains of BIS, it said.

