Mumbai, July 15: In preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi (Ganeshotsav) on August 27, 2025, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 5,000 additional buses between August 23 and September 7 to manage the surge in passenger traffic towards the Konkan region. The announcement was made by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik after a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, July 15.

Recognising the cultural and emotional importance of Ganeshotsav, especially for Konkan residents working in urban centres like Mumbai, Pratap Sarnaik said, “There is an inseparable bond between Lord Ganesha, Konkan workers, and ST buses. Every year, regardless of profit or loss, MSRTC ensures that these families reach home for the festival.” Last year, the corporation had deployed 4,300 special buses, while this year’s scale reflects growing demand. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Section of 21-Km Undersea Tunnel Opens Between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, Japan Agrees To Introduce E10 Shinkansen Trains (See Pics).

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 5,000 Extra MSRTC Buses to Konkan

Group Bookings For Ganeshotsav 2025 on MSRTC Website Start July 22

Passengers can book tickets for these special services through the MSRTC website (npublic.msrtcors.com), the official mobile app, or at major bus depots across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Group bookings will open on July 22, with several fare concessions on offer, a 100% fare discount for senior citizens under the 'Amrit' category and a 50% discount for other senior citizens and women.

This operational push follows the successful deployment of 5,200 additional buses for the Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage earlier this month, which drew a strong public response. MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar, along with senior officials, was present during the review meeting that finalised logistics and deployment plans. To ensure smooth travel, MSRTC will also deploy maintenance and support teams at key locations along the Konkan routes. Navi Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra's City, Triggers Waterlogging in Several Parts (Watch Videos).

State Govt Declares Ganeshotsav As ‘State Festival of Maharashtra’

Meanwhile, in a significant cultural move, the Maharashtra government has officially declared the public celebration of Ganeshotsav (Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav) as the ‘State Festival of Maharashtra’. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced in the legislative assembly, calling the festival a reflection of Maharashtra’s cultural pride and identity.

