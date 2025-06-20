Hoshiarpur (Punjab), June 20 (PTI) BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna has sought the help of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of External Affairs for the safe return of a Ludhiana man stranded in Iran amid heightened tensions in the region.

Khanna said that Simardeep Singh, son of Jaspal Singh, owner of Shahpuri Industries, had travelled to Tehran to participate in a trade exhibition held from June 10 to 13, according to a press note issued on Friday.

However, due to the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran, he has reportedly become stranded in the Shomal region of Iran and is facing difficulty returning to India.

Following a plea from the family, Khanna said he initiated formal communication with the PMO and the MEA, urging swift diplomatic efforts for Simardeep's evacuation.

He added that the Centre is committed to the safety of its citizens abroad and expressed hope that Simardeep would return home safely.

