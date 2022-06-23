Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) German premier car maker BMW India will roll out 10 exclusive models of '50 Jahre M Editions' across product portfolio as it celebrates 50th year of its iconic brand, BMW M, this year, the company said on Thursday.

BMW M GmbH, formerly known as BMW Motorsport GmbH, manufactures high-performance cars.

The car maker said it is also looking to launch BMW M Certified dealerships later this year as part of the celebrations.

The 10 distinct '50 Jahre M Editions,' which will be available exclusively online, will give customers an opportunity to express both their passion for motor-racing and their awareness of tradition, BMW India said.

The special editions include the M340i, M4 and M5. The robust BMW sports activity vehicle (SAV) range will also get its own '50 Jahre M Editions' combining the best of off-roading capabilities with high-performance attributes of BMW M, it said.

Besides, BMW sedans such as 6 Series and 5 Series will commemorate the anniversary year with their own exhilarating M Editions, the company said.

Later this year, the company will launch BMW M Certified dealerships, a one-stop-shop for an unbeatable purist experience, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

Stating that the M 340i xDrive model will be the first one to be rolled out, the company said, locally produced at BMW Group Chennai plant; it is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India.

Introduced in 2021, the car model has been continuously sold out due to tremendous demand, the company said.

