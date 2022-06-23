Huawei, the Chinese phone maker, is said to launch the Nova 10 Pro model in China soon. Huawei Nova 10 Pro will debut under the Nova 10 Series. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online. Tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles has leaked a few images of the device. The renders reveal the handset in two colours- black and silver. Huawei Nova 9 SE With 108MP Camera Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Huawei)

On the front, Huawei Nove 10 gets a curved display and a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. The pill-shaped cutout is visible towards the upper left corner. At the back, there is a a triple camera system along with an LED flash. The volume rockers and power button are present on the right edge, whereas the USB Type-C port, SIM tray and speaker grilles are seen at the bottom.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch curved display. It will succeed the Nova 9 Pro, which debuted in China last year. The Nova 9 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage and more.

