Hoshiarpur, Feb 1 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from a canal near Raili village here on Thursday, police said.

However, both of them are yet to be identified, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

