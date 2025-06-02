Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) A bomb threat targeting Jammu railway station turned out to be a hoax after an intensive search of the premises by security agencies, police said on Monday.

The hoax call was received from an unknown caller regarding the presence of a bomb at the main station on Sunday evening, a police official said.

Police along with Railway police acted swiftly and the whole station was thoroughly searched, checked and cleared but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

He said the process of identification of the caller is going on.

Officials said the joint search operation at the railway station continued for several hours during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Sniffer dogs and metal detectors were also utilised during the search operation which was carried out under the direct supervision of senior police officers, they said, adding security has been further beefed up at the railway station.

