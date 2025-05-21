Ambala, May 21 (PTI) The Deputy Commissioner's office here was evacuated for a brief period following a bomb threat on Wednesday, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh received a message on his official email, claiming that RDX was planted in his office and he informed the police department about it immediately, an official said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

A bomb disposal squad thoroughly swept the office after shifting people out to safety, police said, adding the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, they said.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)