Mumbai, May 21: On Tuesday, May 20, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government approved the much-awaited Aggregators Policy. The approval is seen as a major regulatory move for app-based cabs such as Ola, Uber and other services. In its policy, the state government has issued clear guidelines for fare structures, fines for ride cancellations, and driver safety standards across the state. Notably, a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard has also been issued.

It is worth noting that the Aggregators Policy follows the recommendations of a committee formed in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive from February 2023. The policy passed by the state government aims to bring app-based cab services in line with existing public transport fare norms while enhancing accountability for both service providers and users. What Is Sahkar Taxi? Government To Introduce Ola and Uber-Like Ride-Hailing Service, Designed To Benefit Drivers Directly; People Can Book 2-Wheelers, Taxis, Rickshaws and 4-Wheelers.

As per the newly introduced Aggregators policy in Maharashtra, if Uber, Ola or any other app-based cab driver cancels a booking without a valid reason, then a penalty of 10 per cent of the fare or INR 100–whichever is less–will be imposed on the driver. Similarly, the policy has also introduced a fine for passengers who cancel rides. If a passenger cancels a booked ride without a valid reason, he or she will face a penalty of five per cent of the fare or INR 50, which will be awarded to the driver.

Key Highlights of the Aggregators Policy:

Fare Structure and Distance Regulation

According to the aggregator's policy, the fares of app-based cabs during peak hours cannot be higher than 1.5 times the base fare determined by the Regional Transport Authority (RTO). The policy states that fares of app-based rides must be aligned with the base rates fixed by the RTO for autos and taxis. Besides, the policy has also fixed discounts during off-peak hours at 25 per cent of the regular fare. The GR also stated that a minimum distance of three kilometre will apply for the base fare.

Fines and Penalties for Ride Cancellation

As mentioned above, if an app-based cab driver cancels a confirmed ride, they will be fined 10 per cent of the fare or INR 100 (whichever is less), which will be credited to the passenger's app wallet. Similarly, if a passenger cancels the ride without a valid reason, he or she will face a penalty of five per cent of the fare or INR 50 (whichever is less), which will be credited to the driver's wallet. Pune Cab Fare Hike: Ola, Uber and Rapido To Follow Government-Approved Meter Rates in Maharashtra From May 1; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Guidelines for Carpooling

According to the newly introduced aggregators policy, fares of carpool (carpooling) should not exceed rates of regular ride and must be based on fuel, tolls and insurance. The policy states that users can make a maximum of 14 carpool bookings per week. In terms of safety, female passengers will be given the option to pool only with female drivers or co-passengers. The policy mandates that users and drivers using carpooling services must submit verified details of their residence and journey.

Requirements for App-Based Aggregators

The new policy states that app-based cab aggregators must have an operational office in Maharashtra and have mandatory features such as real-time GPS tracking, emergency contacts, and driver background checks. The policy also states that drivers of app-based services must undergo refresher training during license renewal and have insurance that should cover not only themselves but also the passengers.

Some of the other key highlights include drivers being entitled to a minimum of 80 per cent of the total fare, a robust grievance redressal mechanism that can handle user and driver complaints, and the conversion of their existing fleets to electric vehicles in line with Maharashtra's EV Policy. Moreover, aggregators have also been asked to follow the clauses of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

