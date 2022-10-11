New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday elevated Pavitra Shankar as the company's MD and Nirupa Shankar as joint MD as part of the succession plan.

Pavitra Shankar and Nirupa Shankar are the daughters of MR Jaishankar, the executive chairman of the company.

The board approved the resignation of MR Jaishankar from the position of managing director (MD) of the company with effect from the closing business hours of October 11, 2022, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Jaishankar would continue his role as whole-time director and executive chairman for his current term, which is up to March 31, 2027, to mentor the next generation of leaders in their new roles.

Brigade said that "as part of the company's systematic succession planning", the board approved the appointment of Pavitra Shankar, who is presently executive director, as MD for a period of five years with effect from October 12, 2022.

The board also approved the appointment of Nirupa Shankar, who is presently an Executive Director, as Joint MD for a period of five years effective October 12, 2022. This will be subject to shareholder approval.

Commenting on the development, Jaishankar said, "The internal elevation of both Pavitra and Nirupa is in keeping with our overall strategy and well-thought-out succession planning process. Both have played lead roles in the expansion and growth story of Brigade".

"Both have future-oriented thinking, clear vision, passion for advanced technologies & sustainable growth and hold the Brigade core values as a guiding force. I am confident that under their leadership, Brigade will continue to rise to even greater heights," he added.

Pavitra has over 18 years of experience in consulting, private equity and real estate development. She is handling the company's residential business strategy and growth with a strong focus on customer experience and data analytics.

Pavitra is also spearheading the digital transformation of the company.

Nirupa has over 16 years of experience and has been with Brigade since 2009, overseeing the company's hospitality, office and retail portfolios.

As per the filing, the board approved the appointment of Aroon Raman, independent director, as non-executive Vice Chairman for the period October 11, 2022, to August 4, 2024.

Amar Mysore has been reappointed as Wholetime Director designated Executive Director for a further period of five years with effect from May 16, 2023, till May 15, 2028.

To further strengthen the Board, the appointment of Velloor Venkatakrishnan Ranganathan was announced as an additional director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director for five years from October 11, 2022.

Brigade Enterprises has a presence across South India -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with developments across the residential, office, retail and hotels.

