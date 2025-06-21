Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Leading real estate developer Brigate Enterprises Ltd has launched its latest residential community project 'Brigade Morgan Heights', along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Road in the city.

With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 2,100 crore, the project spans 14.7 acres in Perumbakkam and features three towers offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments with unit sizes ranging up to 2,599 sq ft.

Designed to cater to the modern urban living, the project combines strategic connectivity to IT Hubs, ELCOT IT Park, offices of IT majors Wipro and Cognizant. It provides premium amenities, nature-aspired spaces among others, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a press release on Saturday

The project would set new benchmarks for integrated residential communities and would be developed under a Joint Development Agreemen (JDA), reinforcing Brigade Group's commitment to deliver landmark projects that redefine urban living in the city.

"Chennai continues to be a vital market for Brigade Group, and this expansion aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality residential developments in upcoming urban corridors. Our expansion strategy is built on a strong foundation of delivering excellence in real estate, with a balanced mix of residential, commercial and mixed use developments." company Managing Director Pavitra Shankar said on the launch of new project.

"With its prime location, proximity to IT hubs and a serene backdrop, Brigade Morgan Heights will offer an unparalleled living experience. We remain committed to creating spaces that seamlessly integrate comfort, sustainability and modern living," Shankar said.

The project would comprise 40,000 sq ft club house facility equipped with over 30 curated amenities catering to diverse lifestyle needs including gymnasium, co-working space, AV room, salon, badminton and squash courts, cricket practice pitch among others.

