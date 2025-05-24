New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Saturday, triggering an explosion that caused the building to collapse, officials said.

"Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call was received at 4.48 am," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, May 24, 2025? Check Details.

The fire triggered an explosion inside the premises, due to which the building collapsed, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Firemen are working to extinguish the flames.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)