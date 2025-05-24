New Delhi, May 24: If you’re planning to visit your bank branch today, May 24, it’s important to stay updated on scheduled closures. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a standard policy under which all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, apart from Sundays and designated state or national holidays.

These closures apply across all scheduled and non-scheduled banks, ensuring uniformity in operations. With a long weekend approaching in certain regions, timely planning is essential for uninterrupted financial services. Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

Are Banks Open Today?

Banks will remain closed on Saturday, May 24, 2025, across India as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. This means there will be no in-branch banking services available nationwide, including in public and private banks regulated by the RBI. While physical branches will be shut, customers can continue to access banking services through digital platforms. ATMs will remain operational but may experience high demand. Online facilities such as net banking, UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS will continue functioning normally. Bank Holidays May 5-11: Banks To Remain Closed for 4 Days Next Week, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Additionally, May 25 (Sunday) will also be a holiday, and banks in Tripura will observe a holiday on May 26 for Kazi Nazrul Islam’s birthday. In Himachal Pradesh, banks will be closed on May 29 for Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Customers should complete urgent in-branch transactions by May 23 and use mobile apps or internet banking for essential services during the closure.

