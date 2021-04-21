New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV Cube, a streaming media player featuring far-field voice control.

Priced at Rs 12,999, this signature Fire TV device combines the capabilities of Amazon's best-selling line of Fire TV streaming media players with the Alexa features, a statement said. With Fire TV Cube, customers can voice control their entertainment system including compatible TV, set top box, smart home devices, A/V receivers, etc, it added.

Amazon Devices (India) Head Parag Gupta said, "We are excited to introduce Fire TV Cube – our fastest and most powerful Fire TV device, developed after gathering a wealth of feedback about how customers use voice in the living room."

He added that the company has combined the far field voice technology of Echo devices with the much loved Fire TV user experience so that customers can use the convenience of Alexa to control their entertainment. With its excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience, Fire TV Cube aims to deliver theatre like experience at home, he added.

*

*

* Oppo India launches e-store in India

* Chinese smartphone major Oppo on Wednesday said it will launch its e-store in India on May 7.

"With COVID-19 fast-forwarding consumers' retail experience today, the OPPO-owned online store will allow customers and tech enthusiasts to shop for any of their favorite products just with a click of a button...This will ensure more convenience while allowing users to have access to the latest brand offerings," a statement said.

The Oppo e-store will ship OPPO products to consumers across all parts of the country while offering a seamless buying experience to customers, it added.

Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria said, "The launch of the OPPO e-store is a big leap in increasing our omni chanel retail presence. We're focusing on further strengthening our online and offline presence equally."

Oppo already covers 60,000 sales points and 180 retail outlets in the country. India is among the biggest smartphone markets globally.

*

*

* Tarrakki raises funding

* Wealth management platform Tarrakki on Wednesday said it has raised funding from a clutch of investors including SWIFT CEO and Regional Head India and South Asia Kiran Shetty, Buckzy Payments Asia Pacific Managing Director Asit Oberoi and Safir Anand.

While the company did not disclose the quantum of fund raised, it said the capital will be used to accelerate product development and focus on expanding reach to first-time investors. To date, the company has raised USD 225,000 in funding, according to a statement.

Tarrakki founder Saumya Shah said, "Tarrakki was born with the idea of bridging the existing gap of understanding and simplifying the complex world of investments by making it quick, easy and hassle-free while also ensuring an opportunity for wealth creation, irrespective of age or background."

He added that the company plans to launch new products and expand its portfolio by offering an extensive range of alternatives to investors to pick and choose from based on their requirements, which includes digi-gold and other alternative investment asset classes. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)