Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider ESDS Software Solution on Thursday said it is planning to hire over 300 engineers, both freshers, and experienced professionals, across various roles and positions.

This hiring drive will be focused on getting on board over 300 engineers for the Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Bengaluru, and Gujarat offices, the company said in a statement.

The ESDS team currently comprises nearly 950 employees spread across their offices and it has three established data centers in the country at Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Bengaluru.

----------------------------- RateGain enters into agreement to acquire myhotelshop * SaaS solutions provider for travel and hospitality RateGain Travel Technologies on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire myhotelshop, a company incorporated in Germany, which provides a platform to help hotels improve direct guest acquisition.

Together, myhotelshop and RateGain will now offer hotels the ability to reach more customers at higher returns, according to a statement.

“The merger will help in addressing a key challenge that the industry is facing in the post-COVID world that is witnessing increased digitisation. The need to become digital-first is increasingly becoming chaotic and we aim to make it simpler for hotels to manage their acquisition strategy and enable them to unlock new revenue,” RateGain founder Bhanu Chopra added.

----------------------------- Startup India co-ordinating with nine states, UTs to organise events: Com Min

* The commerce and industry ministry on Thursday said Startup India is coordinating with nine states and Union territories including Uttarakhand, Meghalaya Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana to organise and participate in startup events.

The other states are Gujarat, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Assam.

"The aim of the initiative is to foster entrepreneurship on the ground. The activities/programmes conducted by the above states in association with Startup India consist of diverse programmes, the launch of key initiatives, inaugural of startup summits, and launch of startup policies," it said.

----------------------------- NeoBank Chqbook raises Rs 40 cr in Pre-Series B funding round

New Delhi, Sep 23 Small businesses focussed neobank Chqbook on Thursday said it has raised Rs 40 crore equity capital in a pre-series B round of funding led by existing investors, for ramping up its user acquisition and technology strengthening.

Chqbook has raised Rs 400 million and the equity round was led by existing investor Aavishkaar Capital and the Rajiv Dadlani Group, it said in a release.

It also saw participation from Earlsfield Capital U.K. and reputed Family Offices and HNI investors including Jeremy Lim, Bhupesh Kumar, Nilesh Srivastava, and others. PTI SM RR KPM

