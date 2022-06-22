New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The government has partially eased the norms for import of water melon seeds till September this year, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

"Imports of water melon seeds is free till 30 September. Given import shall be allowed from Kandla and Mundra ports only," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with imports and exports norms.

In general, there is a restriction on import of these seeds.

SBI General Insurance, MSRLM tie-up to improve insurance penetration *

Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to serve the under-penetrated insurance markets of rural parts of Maharashtra.

The association will enhance the penetration of non-life insurance in the state's rural population by utilising MSRLM's broad network spread, a release said.

