Mi Band 7 is now official in Europe. The fitness band was spotted on several certification websites like Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and NCC. Mi Smart Band 7 was introduced in China last month, along with Redmi Buds 4 Pro at CNY 249 (approximately Rs 2,900)for the standard edition. The NFC variant costs CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,500). Xiaomi Book S 12.4-Inch Now Official in Europe; Price, Features & Specifications.

Mi Smart Band 7 comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display, with a resolution of 192x490 pixels. The smart band features health tracking features such as SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, female health-tracking, sleep monitoring. It supports 120 sports modes, including skipping, gymnastics, skipping and tennis.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The wearable comes with NFC and Bluetooth connectivity and is 5ATM water-resistant. The fitness tracker is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 is priced at EUR 60 (approximately Rs 4,950). It will be available at a discount price of EUR 50 (approximately Rs 4,120).

