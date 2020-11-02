New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) IT services firm HCL Technologies on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Green Datacenter, a data center services firm in Switzerland.

With the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) being of strategic importance to HCL, this collaboration will help organisations adopt cloud technologies and improve client outcomes, a statement said.

Offering an end-to-end IT services portfolio, organisations will be strategically positioned to create new market value, differentiation and revenues, adhering to Switzerland's stringent data privacy requirements, it added.

Switzerland-based organisations in highly regulated sectors such as financial services and healthcare will benefit from a secure and robust digital foundation through leveraging public and hybrid cloud solutions.

HCL and Green will additionally enable enterprises to digitalise their processes, allowing them to respond quickly and flexibly to new IT challenges, the statement said.

* TagHive inks MoU with Kaivalya Education Foundation

Samsung Ventures-backed TagHive on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) to introduce a virtual learning engagement system for government school students.

This will bring enhanced efficacy and engagement for 900 schools under the KEF umbrella across Maharashtra, Haryana and Odisha, supported by Edelgive, Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) and other donors, a statement said.

All the schools will install TagHive's flagship clicker-based solution 'Class Saathi' for the students of grades 3 and 5, it added.

Over 10,000 students will be able to access 'Class Saathi' and 1,500 Teachers will be able to conduct baseline, mid-line and end-line assessments in Mathematics and Language-based subjects, it said.

Founded in 2017 in South Korea by IIT Kanpur graduate Pankaj Agarwal, TagHive offers an affordable edtech platform (device and software) for schools.

TagHive entered the Indian market in 2019 and aims to onboard over 250 million students across India. The start-up recently closed its Pre-Series A Funding round by Joon Hyon from South Korea, valuing TagHive at USD 10 million.

*Nucleus Software Q2 net up 40 pc at Rs 29.5 cr

Nucleus Software Exports on Monday reported about 39.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.5 crore for the September 2020 quarter.

The Noida-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue for the reported quarter grew 6.8 per cent to Rs 137 crore from Rs 128.2 crore in the year-ago period.

"We continued to make good progress on all business metrics. During the quarter, we gained 4 new customers, won 10 product orders, and implemented 17 product modules worldwide. We continued to add tremendous capabilities to our solutions," Nucleus Software CEO RP Singh said.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was at Rs 10.14 in comparison to Rs 7.26 in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

