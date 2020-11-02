Google's Gmail is serving millions of users with free email service supporting additional features & tools. Google has brought some enhancements to Gmail such as mail composing experience that saves time & eliminates the chance of errors. It offers 15GB of free online storage along with high-end security features, features such as 'Undo Send', support for another Email service, auto respond & more. Google’s Digital Media Revenue Falls by 7% to USD 38.3 Billion in Q2 2020, Lowest in 6 Years.

While using Gmail, you may have the desire to change its background theme or may be bored using the same old theme. We, hereby, bring you simple steps to change the background theme on your smartphone.

1. Sign in to your Gmail on your smartphone & tap on the three-lined menu button on the upper left side

2. Then click on 'Settings' & hit 'General Settings'

3. Click on 'Theme' & you will come across three options - 'Light', 'Dark' & 'System Default'.

4. Choose the one you like & you are good to go.

