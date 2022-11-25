Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra government has tied up with various bodies to create 5,000 women business correspondents in the state.

It has tied up with Women's World Banking for the programme, which will get funding support from Metlife Foundation, as per a statement.

Microsoft ties up with IIT-Bombay-based a business incubator

Microsoft on Friday announced a tie-up with a business incubator based in IIT-Bombay to help startups.

Startups at the incubator SINE will avail benefits of Microsoft software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training and skilling on its cloud offering Azure and mentor networks, a statement said.



DBS Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates in select maturities by up to 0.75 pc

Private sector lender DBS Bank India on Friday announced an increase of up to 0.75 per cent in fixed deposit interest rates in select maturities amid a war on deposits in the banking system.

Under the revised structure, a 600-day deposit will fetch an interest of 7.25 per cent for depositors, the lender said in a statement.

Eversource Capital launches green non-bank lender

Climate impact investor Eversource Capital on Friday said it has launched a 'green' non-bank lender, which will do retail loans that help in the transition towards a net-zero carbon world.

It said the platform christened 'Ecofy' has received a regulatory nod to operate as a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company, according to a statement.

