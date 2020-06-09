Latest News | Business Briefs * Need to Institutionalise Virtual Assessments: FSSAI Chairperson

New Delhi, June 9 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI chairperson Rita Teaotia on Tuesday emphasised the need to institutionalise virtual assessments, accreditation of state food testing laboratories, and development of rapid test kits for food analysis.

She also called for an integrated system for information exchange as relevant to the food sector.

She said this while participating in a webinar organised by two accreditation boards -- National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) -- of the Quality Council of India (QCI) to commemorate World Accreditation Day 2020.

"FSSAI has recognized the role of credible, competent accreditation for inputs in decision making...Accreditation also facilitates world trade and economic growth," Teaotia said. PTI RR

*

*

* * Women alumni from IIMs help 1,000 migrants reach home from Mumbai

Women alumni from the prestigious Indian Institute of Managements raised Rs 59 lakh in two weeks and helped 1,000 migrants stuck in the financial capital reach their homes in north India.

In tie-up with actor Sonu Sood, they sent more than 25 buses to 11 cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, an official statement said.

*

*

* * ICICI Securities ties up with derivatives strategy platform Sensibull

ICICI Securities on Tuesday said it has tied up with Sensibull, a derivatives strategy platform, to enhance user experience.

It will help the brokerage deliver Sensibull's advanced trading suggestions and strategies on the icicidirect platform, according to an official statement.

*

*

* * Wipro Lighting launches Mapiq's Office Shifts software in India

Wipro Lighting in association with Mapiq, a Netherlands-based company, has launched Office Shifts, a smart office technology software designed to enable flexibility and maximise utilisation of office space for employees in post-COVID-19 world, in India.

The software can be scaled and upgraded depending on the policy changes organizations need to make due to local government directives, a statement said.

"Social distancing, sanitizing, and restrictions on meetings & gatherings necessitate a newer and efficient manner of functioning. This is where Mapiq's Office Shifts technology is useful. It ensures both employee safety and productivity," Wipro Lighting Vice President & Business Head Anuj Dhir said.

