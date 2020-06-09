Realme X3 SuperZoom Likely To Be Launched In India on June 26; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone in India this month. According to a new rumour, the company might launch the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone in the country on June 26. As a reminder, the smartphone was officially unveiled in the European market last month. It will be introduced in the Indian market as a successor to the Realme X2 series. Previously, key specifications of the smartphone were leaked online hinting that the company is readying the device for the Indian customers. Realme Narzo 10 With 5,000mAh Battery Goes On Sale In India; Check Prices, Offers, Variants & Specifications.

As per the report from 91Mobiles, the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone could make its India debut on June 26, 2020. Notably, there is no official confirmation about the same from the Chinese phone maker yet.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a dual punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner. It comes with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio. Supporting 120Hz high refresh rate, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that is clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI out-of-the-box.

For photography, the smartphone gets a quad-camera module at the back which comprises 64MP primary shooter accompanied by an 8MP periscope camera with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 60x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 119-degrees field-of-view along with a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP primary selfie camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera for video calls and selfies. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone can be fully charged in just 55 minutes.