Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) PGIM India Mutual Fund on Friday said its hybrid equity fund has added international equities to the investment portfolio.

In a statement, the fund house claimed this is the maiden diversified hybrid product in the industry with three asset classes of equity, debt and international equities that would help lower portfolio volatility. ********* PM-KISAN beneficiaries can withdraw money from Fino Payments Bank network *

Fino Payments Bank on Friday said beneficiaries can withdraw PM-KISAN Yojana money from its network of over 6 lakh neighbourhood banking points.

The announcement came after the government transferred Rs 2,000 each into 9.5 crore beneficiaries' accounts through direct benefit transfer, totalling Rs 19,000 crore, as per an official statement. ******** BSH Home Appliances supporting staffers, families in COVID vaccination *

BSH Home Appliances on Friday said it is supporting its employees and their families in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Besides, it has taken other initiatives for staffers which includes a special leave in case of COVID-related emergencies, providing quarantine support and an interest-free financial loan facility in the unfortunate scenario of an employee's demise.

"At BSH, we have enabled vaccination through Medibuddy hospitals across India to support our employees and their families. Vaccinations at private hospitals and Covid-19 tests for all employees are also reimbursable," said BSH Home Appliances MD and CEO Neeraj Bahl.

***** U&i to reward first 1,000 customers who take vaccine shots *

Accessories and consumer electronics brand U&i on Friday said it will reward its first 1,000 customers who take their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Under the drive starting from May 15, vaccine takers will get rewards, said U&i, which mainly sells bluetooth speakers, headphones and chargers.

"The objective of the vaccination drive is to encourage U&i customers to take the COVID-19 vaccine and protect themselves and their loved ones from the deadly coronavirus infection," the company said in a statement.

